City of Canyon selects firm to develop downtown master plan

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon announced Freese & Nichols, an engineering, planning and consulting firm was selected by the Canyon City Commission on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, as the firm that will develop the Canyon Downtown Master Plan.

The Commission authorized City staff to enter into a contract for these services on Monday, Jan.11, at their regular meeting.

“We had five excellent firms that were interested in developing our plan and after our committee’s evaluation and interviews with the City Commission, Freese & Nichols came out on top “said Jon Behrens, Canyon Assistant City Manager.

Chance Sparks, Freese & Nichols Project Manager stated: “We are excited to work in Canyon because we see it on the edge of becoming something truly great! This area already has some great things going on, but you can almost feel additional energy ready to bubble up. It has a great history, a story to share and so many assets to leverage to strengthen its’ sense of place”.

Sparks would like Downtown Canyon to become the first-place people think of when they want to start a small business in Canyon, and a first-choice location for dining and entertainment for residents of the entire Panhandle. Initial project meetings will kickoff in February. Freese & Nichols and the Downtown Committee will work with business owners on the square, city staff, community leaders and residents as they develop ideas related to improving this area. The Plan will include concepts related to improving traffic patterns, improving pedestrian mobility, replacing aging infrastructure, and suggested funding methods.

“We will be reaching out to Canyon residents over the next year through various mediums in an effort to seek their input. It is critical to the success of this process that citizens as well as committee members share their ideas and dreams associated with Downtown. This is a plan to create the type of environment that everyone will be excited about and one that will be a cornerstone in our communities bright future” said Behrens.