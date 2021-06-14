City of Canyon reports waterline break in Hunsley Hills

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon reports that a waterline break is being repaired in Hunsley Hills.

According to the city, Portions of the Hunsley Hills residential neighborhood will experience a temporary halt in water today (Monday, June 14) while a waterline break is being repaired.

The waterline break was reported this afternoon while Vexus Fiber workers were installing fiber-optics in the Hunsley Hills neighborhood. The City of Canyon Water Department is currently resolving the waterline issue and water services should resume by Monday evening said the city.

The affected portions of Hunsley Hills are the Canyon rim and the Yucca Circle area. Other residents of Hunsley Hills should not experience a halt in water services.