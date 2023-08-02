CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon offered tips to the community on Wednesday regarding ways to prevent mosquito bites after reporting a positive West Nile virus test in an area mosquito pool.

The City of Amarillo Department of Environmental Health informed Canyon staff on Tuesday about a positive West Nile virus test in a mosquito pool, according to the city. The pool was found in the area near Paul Lindsey Park in the southeast part of the city and was the first reported positive case of West Nile “among mosquito pools in Canyon’s city limits.”

“City of Canyon residents are encouraged to take extra efforts to fight the bite against mosquitos and to take precautions when spending time outdoors,” said City of Canyon City Manager Joe Price. “Our staff has been conducting preventative measures all summer, but we need our residents to do their part as well. Together, we can make a positive difference for our public health.”

According to the city, Canyon staff is actively spraying around town along with area parks while standing water in the parks is being treated with larvicide to prevent mosquito larvae from hatching. Further, trucks are spraying areas at the ideal pre-dawn hours.

“It is important to protect yourself during wet seasons when mosquitoes are most prevalent in our area,” said City of Amarillo Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “Mosquitos are very effective at transmitting diseases such as West Nile that can have a lifelong impact. Residents are reminded to follow the four D’s of mosquito prevention to protect themselves.”

The city provided the following mosquito-preventative tips:

Drain all standing water to reduce mosquito breeding areas;

Dress in long sleeves and pants;

Wear insect repellent with DEET, an ingredient to repel biting; and

Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most prevalent.

In addition, the city advised communities to keep their lawns and vegetation maintained for prevention.

For more information on mosquito control and prevention click here.