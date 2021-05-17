TRAFFIC ALERT: City of Canyon reports on Hunsley Road erosion, asks citizens for caution

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After the significant weather on Sunday (May 16), the City of Canyon’s Public Works and Street departments have reported erosion in some areas.

“The erosion at Hunsley Road came from the high volume of rain last night, and leads to unstable conditions,” said Chris Enriquez, Canyon’s Public Works Assistant Director. “We are aware of the need for erosion mitigation, and that is currently a project that is starting to form.”

The City said it is currently working to mitigate the erosion on Hunsley Road. There is also an erosion control project in the works.

“Hunsley carries a large amount of water, including a portion of the drainage from Madison and Hunsley Parks,” continued Enriquez. “As we develop to the north, the flow to that area has increased. The safety of Canyon’s citizens is the top priority.”

The City stated that these major storm events are rare, and that the City’s Storm Water Management plan works to prevent flooding to homes and direct water flow during storms.

“In the event of major storms, travel is highly discouraged unless necessary. Portions of Canyon’s roads are likely to flood, leading to stranded cars and unsafe driving conditions.” continued the statement by the City.

City officials would also like to remind citizens not to stand near or climb into sink holes or eroded portions of streets. The soil in these areas is loose and unstable, which could lead to injury.