CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon reported that a water main broke in the area of Country Club Drive and Tiffany Lane.
According to a City of Canyon Facebook post, some homes in the area may be without water for two to three hours while crews are working to fix the issue.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.