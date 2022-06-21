CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Canyon published a report on the completed, current, and future projects for the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), in the wake of its Monday commissioners’ meeting.

According to the report, funding for the Capital Improvement Plan projects has been provided by grants, operational surplus, the annual city budget, capital recovery revenue, and multiple varieties of debt. Continuing into August, the City Council is expected to discuss the projects and the adoption of its next budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The plan report included a list of projects grouped according to status, as well as an individual overview of each project. Those listed in the report included:

2021-2022 Completed Projects

Water Well #38

Water Barn Facility Purchase

2021-2022 Projects in Progress

Police Station & Civic Complex Planning

Outdoor Watering System

Burn House

Hunsley Road – Gagestone Stormwater Improvements

Easter Water Tower Land Purchase

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Reeves-Hinger Elementary Wastewater Line Relocation & Additional Improvements

Farm Irrigation Plot

2021-2022 Upcoming Projects

4th Street Pump Station Reconstruction

Gerald Subdivision Utility Extension

2022-2023 Upcoming Projects

Asset Management Plan

Master Drainage Plan

18th Street Extension

SCADA System Expansion

East Water Tower Overflow Line

2nd Kim Road Pump Station Ground Storage Tank

Spring Canyon Well Field Development

Water Barn Roof Reconstruction

Water Production Backup Power

Downtown Alley Reconstruction and Private Utility Relocation

Water & Wastewater Line Replacement and Upsizing – Normal Addition

Force Main Replacement and Upsize – Last Mile of Line to the Facultative Lagoon

Master Wastewater Study

2023-2024 Projected Projects

Master Parks Plan

Master Water Supply Study

Master Water Distribution Study

Kim Road – North Tower Transmission Line

2024-2025 Projected Projects

Fire Engine Replacement

North 2nd Avenue Improvements

Lift Station and Force Main Reconstruction

After the overview of the projects, the city noted that its next steps would include obtaining accurate project estimates, prioritizing and ranking projects, implementing CIP projects from the Downtown Master Plan, and receiving and reviewing new projects as requested.