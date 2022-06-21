CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Canyon published a report on the completed, current, and future projects for the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), in the wake of its Monday commissioners’ meeting.
According to the report, funding for the Capital Improvement Plan projects has been provided by grants, operational surplus, the annual city budget, capital recovery revenue, and multiple varieties of debt. Continuing into August, the City Council is expected to discuss the projects and the adoption of its next budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The plan report included a list of projects grouped according to status, as well as an individual overview of each project. Those listed in the report included:
2021-2022 Completed Projects
- Water Well #38
- Water Barn Facility Purchase
2021-2022 Projects in Progress
- Police Station & Civic Complex Planning
- Outdoor Watering System
- Burn House
- Hunsley Road – Gagestone Stormwater Improvements
- Easter Water Tower Land Purchase
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
- Reeves-Hinger Elementary Wastewater Line Relocation & Additional Improvements
- Farm Irrigation Plot
2021-2022 Upcoming Projects
- 4th Street Pump Station Reconstruction
- Gerald Subdivision Utility Extension
2022-2023 Upcoming Projects
- Asset Management Plan
- Master Drainage Plan
- 18th Street Extension
- SCADA System Expansion
- East Water Tower Overflow Line
- 2nd Kim Road Pump Station Ground Storage Tank
- Spring Canyon Well Field Development
- Water Barn Roof Reconstruction
- Water Production Backup Power
- Downtown Alley Reconstruction and Private Utility Relocation
- Water & Wastewater Line Replacement and Upsizing – Normal Addition
- Force Main Replacement and Upsize – Last Mile of Line to the Facultative Lagoon
- Master Wastewater Study
2023-2024 Projected Projects
- Master Parks Plan
- Master Water Supply Study
- Master Water Distribution Study
- Kim Road – North Tower Transmission Line
2024-2025 Projected Projects
- Fire Engine Replacement
- North 2nd Avenue Improvements
- Lift Station and Force Main Reconstruction
After the overview of the projects, the city noted that its next steps would include obtaining accurate project estimates, prioritizing and ranking projects, implementing CIP projects from the Downtown Master Plan, and receiving and reviewing new projects as requested.