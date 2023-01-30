CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon and the Canyon Economic Development Corp. (CEDC) recently announced Stephanie Tucker as the Economic Development Director of the CEDC.

Officials detailed that Tucker has been named the new director with a welcome reception set for Tuesday at the Canyon Area Library from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. located at 1501 3rd Ave. Officials noted that the public is encouraged to attend the event.

“We are thrilled to bring Stephanie on as the new CEDC Director,” said Joe Price, City of

Canyon City Manager, “Her passion for business development and this community will continue

to make Canyon a city where businesses thrive. She brings invaluable experience from her time

being a business owner and the key relationships that she has forged over the years.”

Tucker is a Groom native and has received her dual bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Texas Tech University. Officials added that Tucker and her husband have owned and operated the Amarillo Venom since 2011. Most recently, Tucker was General Manager and Vice President of Marketing at IVRS Wellness Center.

Tucker, according to officials, served on the WTAMU College of Nursing and Health Sciences Advisory Board for five years along with the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon board for two years. In addition, Tucker was named “Texas Woman to Watch” in 2013 by the Texas Business Women.

“There is no better place to raise a family, live and work, than Canyon, Texas,” said Tucker. “I cannot wait to share my love for this awesome community and help businesses prosper.”