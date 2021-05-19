City of Canyon launches ‘WaterSmart’ program

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Canyon has launched an online payment and water management portal called WaterSmart, set to be available to all City of Canyon utility users at no cost.

According to the City, the WaterSmart project will be released in phases while new water meters are installed. The management tool is intended to focus on individual households, and how customers use their water.

“It gives the customer more accurate info at their fingertips. They won’t have to have someone to look at a meter to see current information,” said Sarah Jusiak with Canyon’s Public Works Department. “It will drastically change the way people look at their water usage in real time.”

Features for the WaterSmart system include:

Viewing and paying bills

Tracking daily water usage

Seeing how usage ranks compared to similar households

Viewing tips on how to save water and money

Sign-ups for ‘leak alerts’

“WaterSmart will help customers view their consumption history, which is going to be very beneficial to the customer,” stated Lee Porter, Utility Billing Manager for the City of Canyon. “Customers will be able to conserve more, change their daily habits to save water, and project future bills.”

More information on the project can be found here.