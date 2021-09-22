City of Canyon is set to host a Downtown Master Plan open house

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The City of Canyon said it will be hosting an open house to receive input from the community on the Downtown Master Plan on Thursday, September 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The open house will be held at the Canyon Area Library, 1501 3rd Ave, and the City said the planning team for the Downtown Master Plan will be available throughout the event to listen to ideas from the community and answer any questions.

“The committee has taken their thoughts and the suggestions from our consultants and developed some great ideas related to improvements to the Square. This Open House will provide Canyon residents with the opportunity to take a look at some of these ideas and provide their input,” said Jon Behrens, Canyon Assistant City Manager.

The City said it is currently formulating the City’s Downtown Master Plan and wants to get input from the community to be used by the City Commissioner and other decision-makers to inform decisions on the growth, development, and preservation of downtown.