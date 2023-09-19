AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon Planning and Development Department is hosting a public meeting for residents and stakeholders to review the final draft of the Zoning Ordinance update on Oct. 3.

“The zoning ordinance update is an important event that marks a significant milestone in our ongoing community involvement that will shape the future of our city,” said Lucas Raley, City of Canyon Planning & Development Director. “As we near the completion of this comprehensive update, resident and stakeholder feedback is incredibly important.”

The city said residents who want to give their opinion will have three options for doing so, including the public meeting on Oct. 3 at the Cole Community Center, online through Zoom on Oct. 4 and through email comments.

Public Meeting – Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Cole Community Center at 300 16th Street from noon to 1:00 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Zoom – Residents unable to attend in person can sign up to attend an online-only meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 2:00 p.m. on Zoom. The link to sign up for the online meeting via Zoom can be found here.

Emailed Comments – Online commenting is also available for residents wanting to

submit their thoughts or questions online. Comments online can be made through Friday,

submit their thoughts or questions online. Comments online can be made through Friday,

Oct. 6.

The city said the public meeting will have a short presentation, a chance for document review, questions and feedback.

The Zoning Ordinance can be found here and on the City of Canyon’s website.