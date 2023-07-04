CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon hosted its annual Independence Day Parade this morning from 10 a.m. until noon. The parade began at the east end of 4th Ave. at the First United Bank Center and ended past the downtown square. The theme for the parade this year was ‘Rockin’ in the USA.’

Christina Wegman shared her favorite part of the parade.

“My favorite part is seeing all of the veterans walk by and everyone in the parade stands up and claps for them. That is the best part,” she said.

Barrett Wegman said it is nice to see everyone come together for the same reason.

“It makes me feel pride. Just to see everyone come together in celebration of this great nation. Just getting to see everybody come out and have fun,” he said.

Christina and Barrett said the parade provides a sense of community they have missed.

“It’s just nice to run into everyone like at the fair or the parade that you have not seen in a while, so it just reminds you that they are still there and not just at the grocery store or at home,” Christina said.

“After everything that has been going on the last couple of years. It just gets a good sense of community going again,” Barrett said.

Barrett said he is thankful for the people who make events like the parade possible.

“I just want to thank all the service members, the police, the firefighters, anybody that supports the local community that makes this kind of stuff possible. I just want to say thank you because it is awesome to come out here and spend the day to see your community come together. That is what I really love about it,” he said.