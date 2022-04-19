CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon announced Tuesday that officials recently hired a new library director for the Canyon Area Library.

According to a news release from the city of Canyon, Carlene Rittenberry was hired as the new library director of the city library. This comes after officials said that the city conducted an external search for the director.

Rittenberry is a Canyon native and studied at West Texas A&M University, the release said. Rittenberry also received her master’s degree from Texas Woman’s University and was a librarian in Frisco, both for the city of Frisco and for Frisco ISD.

“I have worked as a middle school librarian for the past nine years, but my goal has always been to return to the public library because I am passionate about the valuable services it offers and the dynamic role the library can play in a community,” Rittenberry said in the release. “The Canyon Area Library already has so many awesome programs in place, so I am just hoping to build on their success. I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve this community that has always held a special place in my heart.”