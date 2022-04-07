CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon’s city commission recently voted to dedicate the Brown Road Sportsplex as an official park.

According to a news release from the city of Canyon, the commission unanimously voted to dedicate the complex as an official park, remaining under the city’s care. The Brown Road Sports Complex is located at 350 W Fourth Ave. in Canyon.

Officials said the park first opened in 1998, hosting games for the Palo Duro Soccer Association after being a 37-acre cow pasture. In 2011, a pavilion with restrooms and storage space for the association was built. A playground was added in 2018 as well.

“With a playset, a walking trail, and fantastic athletic fields, this complex has something to meet the needs of all residents,” Assistant City Manager Jon Behrens said in the release. “Brian Noel, Canyon Parks Department Director, developed a vision for this facility and he and the Parks staff have worked diligently to create this great complex… Dedicating the park basically ensures that this facility will remain a park in Canyon and that citizens will be able to enjoy it for many years to come.”

Now, the complex also includes 12 flag football fields and six baseball practice fields, averaging a number of baseball and soccer games throughout the summer, the release said.

“We started with a vision of what we wanted this complex to become,” said Brian Noel, Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Canyon, said in the release. “With the hard work of the Parks Employees and financial partners like Palo Duro Soccer, we have turned a pasture into a first-rate athletic complex. We still have plans for more field development and other amenities in the future.”

