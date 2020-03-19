City of Canyon declares Local Disaster Declaration for COVID-19

Howdy friends and good Thursday morning. The overnight rain has left the area and then will be replaced with very strong winds as sunshine returns today. Wind speeds will reach the 25 to 45 mph range with gusts near 60 at times as we end up on the dry side of this upper-level low. Temperatures top out in the 60s and 70s.

Friday starts out breezy and much colder with lows in the 20s and 30s but the afternoon looks to be calmer as we heat up to the 40s and 50s.

We could see a few rain showers and cool conditions on Saturday with similar highs but above-average conditions come back on Sunday.

Hold on to your hat and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin