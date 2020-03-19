City of Canyon declares Local Disaster Declaration for COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders has declared a Local Disaster Declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the confirmation of two positive tests in the Amarillo-Canyon area; in conjunction with Randall County, Potter County and the City of Amarillo.
The City of Canyon will be holding a press conference today at 10 a.m. to address the media and the Canyon community. Watch it live above.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Coronavirus in Texas: Governor Abbott virtual town hall set for tonight
- 16 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 50 total cases in state
- Professionals address mental health impact amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Alabama now has 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 10 in Lee County, first case in Chambers County
- Gov. Reeves: All Mississippi public schools closed until April 17