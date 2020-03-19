Breaking News
City of Amarillo confirms first two cases of COVID-19

City of Canyon declares Local Disaster Declaration for COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders has declared a Local Disaster Declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the confirmation of two positive tests in the Amarillo-Canyon area; in conjunction with Randall County, Potter County and the City of Amarillo.

The City of Canyon will be holding a press conference today at 10 a.m. to address the media and the Canyon community. Watch it live above.

