CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon announced on social media that, due to a water main break, the intersection at Country Club/Country Club Drive will be closed on Monday.

The city will work to address and repair the main break, the post read, and the areas of Madison Park, the Enclaves, and Aztec Drive may experience “interruptions in services.”

Drivers should be aware of workers and drive with caution in those areas.