City of Canyon asks community’s input to improve downtown

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon is asking for input from the community to improve downtown.

They hosted an open house on Thursday, Sept. 30 to see the progress of the Downtown Master Plan.

The City of Canyon said the Downtown Master Plan Committee has been working with consultants for the past several months to develop ideas to improve the square.

Now, an urban planner at Freese & Nichols, Chance Sparks, said they want to make sure their plans are on track with what residents want.

“We began this with a pretty robust engagement process with surveys and conversations with stakeholders,” said Sparks. “I think what we’re pulling out of this is some great ideas for how to keep all those great pieces of Canyon that make it such a wonderful place for people to live. And find those ways to take it to its next level, but really focusing on what are the locals looking for here in their downtown?”

For Canyon residents Logan Moore and Jasmine Montoya, it’s more walkability and bike lanes.

“I feel like a lot of the students take their money to Amarillo spending in the community. And if it was easier for them to go between downtown and the community and keep that money here. And that’d be a really excellent thing,” said Moore.

“So we’re looking forward to see how we can help with our input and seeing like what we can do,” added Montoya.

Assistant City Manager Jon Behrens said there are no set costs yet and the next steps will include a breakdown of costs for each project.

“This is going to be a huge project, it won’t be an overnight thing. And it won’t be a one-year planning for it’s going to take several years to get things done. And, this the our programmers were also our consultants will also provide us with ideas on how to fund those things,” said Behrens.

Behrens said after the open house, the committee and consultants reviewed what they heard from residents before planning the next steps.

Behrens also said they are aiming for the consulting firm to finish the plan in March or April and present it to the City Commission.