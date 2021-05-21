Canyon Aqua Park announces summer season

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Aqua Park announced it will be open for its summers season from May 29 through August 14.

The CAP said the 2021 season will see an increase in capacity by 50 in an effort to meet anticipated ticket demand.

“We are glad to offer a safe, family orientated waterpark,” said Brian Noel, Parks Director for the City of Canyon. “We strive to make everyone’s experience great with an expedited ticket system online, no more lines and experience they will enjoy over and over. With a limited attendance, all will be able to enjoy the park with limited crowds.”

Summer hours are Monday – Saturday, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, and Sunday from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The CAP will be closed for an hour each day between reservations to sanitize and clean the park. Tickets cost $6 per person Monday – Thursday and $8 per person Friday – Sunday.

The CAP said tickets will remain online only with half day reservations.