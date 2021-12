BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger has issued a smoke advisory from a grassfire in Moore County west of Lake Meredith.

The city said the smoke from that fire can be seen from Hutchinson County and is advising the community to be observant and cautious while traveling.

Information on the fire is limited at this time, we have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.