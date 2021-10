BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger has closed the Limb Pile for the next seven days as “Wildland Mitigation crew conducts a prescribed burn,” according to a Facebook post by the City of Borger.

The post added that smoke in the area is from the prescribed burn and the public does not need to call 911. “We thank you for your patience as we work to help keep our community safe from wildfires,” the post concluded.