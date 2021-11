BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger announced it has appointed Donnie Davis as its next Police Chief succeeding the Current Chief Bruce Roberts who is retiring on Jan. 1, 2022.

The city said this appointment follows its Community Meet and Greet: Police Chief Finalist and the City Manager, Garrett Spradling, selecting Davis as the finalist who was presented for the City Council to vote on.

The city said the decision was voted unanimously in favor of selecting Davis as Police Chief.