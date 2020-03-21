City of Borger and Hutchinson County issue local disaster declarations

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— As of yesterday, March 20, Borger and Hutchinson County both issued Local Disaster Declarations.

You can see the City of Borger’s Facebook post below regarding the declaration.

The city’s Facebook post said that its declaration will prohibit public and private gatherings of 10 or more people, closes bars, gyms, and limits service in restaurants to drive-thru, pick up, and delivery.

In a more recent post, The City of Borger said they are still at level ‘Yellow’, meaning there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Borger area.

In the original Borger Facebook post, they encourage those wanting more information to visit https://www.borgertx.gov/462/COVID-19.

