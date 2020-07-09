City of Borger adjusts summer outreach program due to COVID-19

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For years and years, the City of Borger’s summer outreach program has been a big attraction for area kids looking for something to do.

But because of COVID-19, the city has had to make a few adjustments.

“Well instead of going to one big park this year, we usually have 150 kids or so. We’re trying to split it up between multiple parks, limit the number of kids so it’s smaller groups like this,” said Isaak Montoya, City of Borger Park Recreation Manager.

“The community has gotten support behind it and so it was important for us to continue it in some fashion to give the kids something to do to keep them active,” said Garrett Spradling, City of Borger Assistant City Manager.

Safety is their number one priority, providing masks and hand sanitizer, following CDC guidelines among a number of other precautions.

“Everything that we bought, all the toys that have been supported with the donations are plastic, which gives us an easy disinfectant surface. So we’ve been increasing our disinfecting of all of that. The food that we’re providing is individually packaged,” said Spradling.

Ensuring safety and fun all at the same time.

“It’s really important, especially for kids, to bring some sort of normality to those children that’s anything but normal. So we’re trying to make as much normal as we can, to give them something to do other than just being stuck at the house all day,” said Spradling.

The times have been split up from 10 in the morning to noon at North Hughes Park and from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at Huber Park.



The program will run for the next four weeks and is free of charge.