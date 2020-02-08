City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department hosts community health fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department, along with the Parks and Recreation Department, and Haven Health hosted a free community health fair Saturday.

They offered free and confidential rapid HIV and syphilis testing and adult immunizations at the Charles E. Warford Community Center. There were also vendor booths and a resource fair.

“In this community, there is a need and here at the Warford, my staff and I, we just want to provide that place for organizations to come and hand out that information and give screenings out and let the community know that there are just a lot of different avenues for help if that is needed,” said Brandon Smith, the supervisor at the Warford.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 2 in the afternoon.