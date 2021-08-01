City of Amarillo’s Milling and Overlay Project set to begin August 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Construction for the City of Amarillo’s Milling and Overlay Project is set to begin Monday, August 2. According to city officials, the project is scheduled to last throughout the remainder of the summer and fall.

The City told KAMR construction is scheduled for Arden Road from South Coulter St. to I-27, S Coulter St. from SW 45th Ave. to SW 34th Ave., SW 26th Ave. from Paramount Blvd. to S Georgia St., and S Ross St. from I-40 to SE 3rd Ave.

The project is funded by Proposition 1, which was approved by voters in November 2016. City officials emphasized residents in the affected areas should be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs related to construction, and contractor personnel and equipment in the work zones. Some residents may need to consider finding alternate routes at various times due to temporary lane closures. Drivers should use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

For more information about the project, including locations and a map, click here.



