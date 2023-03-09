AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amairllo’s Building Safety Department released details on its new software system for commercial and residential development starting Monday.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the My Government Online Connect software, or MGO Connect, will be used for various commercial and residential development needs including:

Permits;

Licensing;

Code Enforcement.

Officials said the system is aimed to streamline processes and “create a better user experience,” by being more mobile and tablet-friendly, having integrated customer support, and having simplified processes to cause a more consistent customer experience.

“We feel MGO is not only easier to use but will offer a convenient and simple platform for the community, whether they are requesting a permit for a water heater to applying for permits for a corporate construction project,” COA Building Official Johnny Scholl said in the release.

The new system is expected to begin Monday. However, officials said in the release that the current software system will close at 4 p.m. Friday. During the transition, plumbing, electrical and mechanical subcontractors are able to email requests to be attached to a previously existing building permit to building@amarillo.gov.

For more information, and to access the new system, visit the building safety department’s website.