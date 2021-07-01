City of Amarillo’s animal shelter over capacity, cat and kitten adoptions $5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said its animal shelter is above capacity. With more litters coming in, they are working hard for good outcomes for our dog and cat populations and more adoptions.

“Honestly, we’re well over capacity, both in the dog and the cat area,” Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare‘s Assistant Director, Kris Shaffer, said. “It’s just that time of year we have puppy and kitten letters just coming in through the doors left and right.”

Shaffer said their staff is managing the full shelter well, but it is difficult.

“You know, it’s a drain on staff and on, you know, resources,” he said.

He said new litters of puppies and kittens are often catching viruses, causing the live release rate to drop, especially during this time of year. Click here to see AAMW’s daily report cards.

“So, get your animals spayed and neutered, get them vaccinated, help keep them safe,” Shaffer said. “Help keep the community’s pet population safe.”

While the shelter is full, Shaffer said they are looking at the positives. June was a good month for adoptions, with about 150, and things are looking up.

“We don’t have a full adoptions team. So, our admissions team is running adoption. So we don’t actually have anyone devoted to that full time,” he added. “We just hired those people. So, it’s coming. So, not having those people. I’m super happy with 150.”

AAMW’s partner, the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, continues taking hundreds of animals each month to rescues, making their jobs much easier.

“Us being able to facilitate those adoptions and to you know, get that trickle of animals out each and every day, that’s huge for us and we are so excited that the community is responding and coming in and taking these animals,” said Shaffer.

AAMW is hosting an adoption special for all cats and kittens. Through July 12, 2021, Shaffer said all cat and kitten adoptions are just $5. That fee includes the cost of spaying/neutering, a microchip, and the first year’s vaccinations.

The same adoption bundle for dogs and puppies is $35, the shelter’s usual pricing.