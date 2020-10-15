City of Amarillo Zoning Code Revision project meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo will hold a public meeting on the Zoning Code Revision Project on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The meeting will, according to the City, be an opportunity for residents to hear a presentation on recommendations for the third and final Module of the review process. Attendees will also be able to learn about the project scope, ask questions, and provide feedback.

The First Module covered Zoning, the Second Module covered Development Standards, and the Third Module now will cover Administrative Procedures.

The Zoning Ordinance Revision Project has been given public input with each Module, and began in March 2019 with adoption anticipated for December.

The City says the revisions will implement policies and recommendations of the Amarillo Comprehensive Plan, updated and simplify the ordinance, and change regulations based on community input. The revised zoning ordinance will reflect current and anticipated market and neighborhood conditions and incorporate best practices for development regulation.

Consultants from White & Smith Planning and Law Group will be presenting the recommended changes. To learn more and download the Module 3 and other documents, go to the COA website.

To attend the meeting, use the following information:

