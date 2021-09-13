City of Amarillo working on Polk Streetscape Project; currently in design phase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents and tourists of Amarillo could soon see improvements to Polk Street as part of downtown revitalization efforts.

Director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering for the City of Amarillo, Kyle Schniederjan said right now they are currently in the design phase in the Polk Streetscape Project that will make improvements to Polk Street from 10th Street to 2nd Street.

These improvements are pedestrian and bicycle amenities.

Schniederjan said this project is about unifying that area and complementing improvements made by private business owners on Polk.

Seth Quinn, general manager at Crush Wine Bar & Restaurant said any improvements on Polk is a good thing as it drives traffic to the area.

“I would say any kind of facelift to Amarillo’s downtown is going to help us in any way. Anytime there is an improvement we get more traffic from outside visitors, it is more inviting when a place looks better, said Quinn.

Quinn said it’s a mix of tourists and locals that visit the bar and restaurant.

Schniederjan added once they are finished with the design phase, they will present a construction contract to the Amarillo City Council at a later date.

Schniederjan said a lot of that construction will be focused from behind the curb to the front of businesses.