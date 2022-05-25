AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Wednesday that the city’s budget document has received a national award for governmental budgeting.

According to a news release from the city, officials with the city of Amarillo were awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2021. Officials from the association said the award is the “highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.”

“This award not only represents a significant achievement for the city, but it also represents the city`s commitment to adhering to the strongest principles of budgetary transparency for the Amarillo community,” the city of Amarillo’s Finance Director Debbie Reid said in the release. “This is always a priority.”

The release said governmental entities are required to publish a budget document that meets program criteria as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device to be eligible for the award. The documents are required to be rated ‘proficient’ in all four categories.