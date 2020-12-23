WATCH: City leaders hopeful due to vaccine arrival, urge caution with holiday gatherings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo briefed the community on the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m.

The briefing began with Mayor Ginger Nelson wishing the community a Merry Christmas.

City leaders all expressed their gratitude for those in the community practicing social distancing, mask wearing, dedicated hygiene, and those who are withholding from large gatherings or unnecessary travel over the holidays.

Amarillo’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will remain open until 3 p.m., before closing until Dec. 28.

City health officials reported a total of 28,297 cases of COVID-19 in the community. 14,890 cases were reported in total for Potter County, with 13,570 cases in Randall County.

23,237 recoveries have been reported by health officials, along with 467 deaths. There are 4,693 active cases of COVID-19 currently in the community.

As of yesterday, the Area Hospitalization Rate stood at 22.34%.

Although the community remains at Level Red status, city officials all sounded hopeful at the somewhat stabilizing hospitalization rate and slow beginning decline of cases.

“… We have not lost ground.” said Dr. Milton.

Health officials credit mask wearing and social distancing to the decline in numbers, as well as renewed hope in the face of vaccine shipments.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) Dr. Weis said that the generosity of the community in recent days has helped healthcare workers maintain morale. His message for this briefing before Christmas was, “Hope.”

NWTH reported 93 COVID-19 cases, 42 COVID-19 patients in ICU, with 18 on ventilators. Dr. Weis said that he anticipates the number of deaths for December to match November.

Still, he was in relatively good spirits with the second installment of the Pfizer vaccine this week. The community, as he said, is 95-yards down, “We cannot fumble now.”

BSA Healthcare’s Dr. Lamanteer mirrored somewhat hopeful spirits. He encouraged the community to reach out to family and friends even without in-person gatherings, via phone and video calls. “Remember the holidays, and what they mean.”

“We need to really be thankful for the scientists and healthcare providers who are allowing us to get the vaccine,” Dr. Lamanteer said.

BSA Healthcare reported 105 patients in the hospital, dropping below 100 yesterday. 32% of BSA inpatients are reported as COVID-19 patients, with 24% of licensed beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients. There are a total of 76 patients in the ICU, 47 of whom are COVID-19 patients.

The VA Hospital received its first doses of the Moderna vaccine today, and will begin vaccinations starting with healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

The VA reported seven COVID-19 patients, three in the ICU, and two non-veterans.

Healthcare officials are also confident that antibody treatments and infusion centers will continue to help the numbers for the community.

The community is currently in Texas’ Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, focusing on healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. Health officials reported to be hopeful about Phase 1B, that will focus on other high-risk groups.

City leaders once again expressed support and gratitude for all healthcare workers and hospital staff, as well as to the community for continued social distancing during the holidays.