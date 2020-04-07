City of Amarillo wants to inform people still using park amenities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Right now, people are sheltering in place, and if you are looking to get fresh air, the city has some guidelines for you to follow.

The city has shut down parts of the park where social distancing can not be accomplished. This includes playgrounds, basketball courts, and other park amenities.

These have been taped off and will not be accessible to the public. The city said if you see someone removing the tape or accessing those places, call the non-emergency number at (806) 378-3038.

“Our goal is to reach out to them and call those people to make sure they understand what the requirements are and also resecure that location as secure as you can say as tape is.” said Jared Miller, City Manager for Amarillo.

The city said it wants to inform and educate individuals on why social distancing is important.

“We’ll we’ve been talking talking about this a lot, their are people that have been shut up in their homes who aren’t reading the newspaper and they may not be watching the news, so it is definitely in the realm of possible that they just don’t know yet that the park amenities are closed.” said Mayor Ginger Nelson.

Along with the park’s amenities, Amarillo public golf courses were also shut down as a way to save resources for more essential city departments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: