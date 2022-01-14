City of Amarillo Vital Statistics Team earns state honor for 2nd time

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced its Vital Statistics Team has earned the Exemplary Five Star Award for 2021 for the second time in city history.

The Texas Department of State Health Service defines the Five Star Award as an acknowledgment of Vital Statistics Partners who understand the importance of vital statistics and go above and beyond by attending training and keeping up with the latest legislation and trends.

Criteria of the award include registering 96% of birth records and 96% of death records in the Local Acceptance Queue within one business day between Jan. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2020.

“I want to congratulate the entire City of Amarillo Vital Statistics Team for this award and this impressive accomplishment,” said COA Finance Director Debbie Reid. “I am proud of how this team stepped up and maintained their commitment to serving the public during the past year in what was a difficult time for the entire community.”

The city said it first earned the award in 2009.