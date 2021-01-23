City of Amarillo vaccine walk-in clinic announces new schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center, located at Entrance 3 has announced a schedule for the week of January 25th.

● Monday (Jan.25): 9 AM to 5 PM (The second round of vaccinations begin Monday for those who have received a first vaccine and completed the 28-day wait period. See amarilloalerts.com for date of eligibility.

●Tuesday (Jan. 26): 11 AM to 7 PM

●Wednesday (Jan. 27) through Friday (Jan. 29) as supplies last: 9 AM to 5 PM

The City of Amarillo is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals meeting criteria defined under the State of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation initiative.

This includes individuals 65 years of age and older and people 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness.

An appointment is not needed and the vaccine is free of charge.

Amarillo City Transit is providing free transportation to those that need it. For more information call (806) 378-3095.

For COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation eligibility information, go to: https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/EVAP-Phase1B.pdf

For more information regarding the State of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation plan, go to: https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx