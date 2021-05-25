City of Amarillo vaccination clinic and the drive-thru testing site will be closed for Memorial Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Public Health Director Casie Stoughton, the City of Amarillo vaccination clinic and the drive-thru testing site will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

During today’s City of Amarillo public meeting, Stoughton said the vaccine clinic will be moved to the regency room at the Civic Center starting Tuesday.

Those wanting to get vaccinated will need to go the entrance four.

Stoughton also said the clinic has given nearly 132,000 total Moderna doses.

It has also given 352 Pfizer vaccines to teens.