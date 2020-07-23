City of Amarillo utility billing to resume normal billing procedures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo’s Utility Billing Department will resume normal business practices and billing procedures on August 1.

These procedures include account payment plans for delinquent accounts. The reinstatement for the assessment of penalties for delinquent accounts began July 1.

The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department began notifying customers earlier this month of the resumption of normal business and billing procedures with related information included with their bills.

“We want to make sure residents know about the many payment options available,” said City of Amarillo Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs. “Information is being included with utility bills, and door tags will also be used to help notify those with delinquent accounts. If needed, payment plans can be set up, and Utility Billing is here to help with this process.”

Customers with payment questions, delinquent accounts, or wanting to set up a payment plan can contact the Utility Billing Department at (806) 378-3030. Emails can be sent to waterbill@amarillo.gov.

For more information go to billing.amarillo.gov.

