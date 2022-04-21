AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today officials from The City of Amarillo (COA) announced the Utility Billing Mobile Unit is available Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the COA Southwest Branch Library at 6801 W. 45th Ave.

The city said appointments are not needed for the mobile unit. Customers can use the following; drive-thru service, a walk-up window option with full customer service capability, including starting, transferring, and closing utility services, as well as setting up payment arrangements.