City of Amarillo Utility Billing Mobile Unit debuts today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced on March 15 the COA Utility Billing Mobile Unit is now available next to City Hall.

The City said customers can pay their water bill at the mobile unit’s drive-thru window or at two walk-up windows. The walk-up window option features full customer service capability including starting, transferring, and/or closing utility services, in addition to setting up payment arrangements.

“The Utility Billing Mobile Unit is another convenient option for customers wanting to pay their water bills,” said COA Utility Billing Manager Jennifer Gonzalez. “In order to make the process simple, easy and quick – there are several ways for residents to pay their water bills, from in-person, to online to automatic withdrawal. The more choices, the better it is for residents.”

The City said the mobile unit is available form 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday next to City Hall in the east parking lot.