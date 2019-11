AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A power outage has closed the City of Amarillo’s utility billing until further notice, that according to the City of Amarillo.

City officials said no late fees will be assessed due to the inability to make payments during the outage.

Xcel Energy is working to restore power.

To report a power outage, click here.

To view the outage map, click here.

