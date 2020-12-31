City of Amarillo updates COVID-19 vaccine schedule

by: KAMR/KCIT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo released an updated schedule for the Phase 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The updated schedule:

  • Thursday, Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 – CLOSED
  • Monday, Jan. 4 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 4 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 6 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 7 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 8 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 9 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 10 – CLOSED

More information can be found at amarilloalerts.com.

