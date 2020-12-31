City of Amarillo updates COVID-19 vaccine schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo released an updated schedule for the Phase 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The updated schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 – CLOSED

Monday, Jan. 4 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10 – CLOSED

More information can be found at amarilloalerts.com.