Update: (11:20 a.m.)

According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo garbage truck that was stuck under an overpass at SW 45th and Canyon Drive was freed around 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, a City of Amarillo Solid Waste Collection vehicle was stuck under an overpass in the area of SW 45th and Canyon Drive on Friday morning, impacting surrounding traffic and calling first responders to the scene.

Drivers in the area should expect delays or detours, and be cautious of first responders and other people on or near the roadway.