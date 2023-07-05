AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo recently announced that $8.4 million was awarded to the city by the Federal Railroad Administration and will be used for the N.E. 24th Ave. railroad overpass in the Eastridge neighborhood.

According to a release from the city, the overpass was seen as a high priority in the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan and is set to cost around $11.4 million. The city will be funding the remainder of the project.

The overpass project, the release added, is part of the Railroad Crossing Elimination federal program which funds 63 projects in 32 states as five projects were funded in Texas.

“I think I speak for everyone in the Eastridge area or those who commute on N.E. 24th Ave. and Martin Luther King Boulevard in saying that we are very excited to hear about the funding to build the overpass over the train tracks,” said Tommie Knox, president of the Eastridge Community Association. “This is a project that is well overdue. The lives that may be saved is worth the money being invested to build this overpass. The relief of having an unblocked open passage for commuting 24 hours daily will be remarkable.”

The overpass will improve pedestrian safety along with adding capacity for motorists to N.E. 24th Ave. The area, according to the release, is becoming an economic expansion for Amarillo.

“Amarillo’s success in this highly competitive, nationwide grant program speaks volumes about both the need it addresses and the value of the city actively engaging at the federal level,” said Ron Eritano of the Normandy Group, COA’s federal government affairs firm.

The overpass will provide sidewalks, bike lanes and four travel lanes as these additions will establish a connectivity for Eastridge residents, clear routes for first responders, and provide access to Centerport Business Park, according to the release.

“This railroad overpass will benefit not only the Eastridge community, but the entire city in many ways,” said COA Director of Planning Emily Koller. “The project will create a modern, five-lane arterial road over the rail line, which improves transportation. In addition, Eastridge residents said trains caused long detours and created unsafe conditions.”