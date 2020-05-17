City of Amarillo to update COVID-19 public access policies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo will begin updating public access guidelines related to COVID-19 for different city departments on Monday, May 18.

The City of Amarillo announced the update in policies on Friday, May 15. Part of the update in policies includes he Utility Billing Department, which will allow for walk-ins at Amarillo City Hall, while also following social distancing guidelines. The Building Safety Department at the Simms Building will also be open, following the same guidelines.

Other COA departments will only provide in-person availability by appointment, and ask the public to call their departments to schedule an appointment.

Curbside payment for utility billing and vital statistics customers begins Monday, May 18 at Amarillo City Hall. Customers will be available to make card payments for services such as water bills and birth certificates via the curbside service, which includes a card payment area and a drop box area.

Customers can enter the curbside service area from Buchanan Street for the drop box area and from Johnson Street for card payments.

Amarillo Public Library locations will also be open, following social distancing policies.

