AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced that a bust of Quanah Parker is set to be unveiled at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Rick Husband International Airport (RHAIA).

According to the COA, Parker became a legend as the last chief of the Comanche nation and a major historical figure in the foundation of the Golden Spread. COA added that the bust was donated to the COA by the family of King Hill, whose father, Jack Hill, created the bust and was known in the Amarillo area for capturing images of the Texas Panhandle.

“We are proud to be the home of this fantastic work of art that symbolizes one of the most famous individuals in the history of this area. I want to thank King Hill and his family for their generosity in making this donation to the city, “said COA Director of Aviation/RHAIA Michael Conner. “I can think of no better place for this art as visitors from around the world will see the image of Quanah Parker as they arrive in Amarillo.”

COA said that King Hill will be in attendance for the unveiling as well as Nancy Boles, a great granddaughter of Parker. In addition, city officials, including Mayor Pro Tem Freda Powell and Councilmember Howard Smith will be in attendance.

The ceremony, COA stated will be open to the public and located at Rick Husband in the center corridor adjacent to the airline ticket counter on the second level of the terminal building.