AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that its Environmental Health Department will offer certified pool operator courses and certified pool technician courses for free this year and throughout 2024.

The certified pool operator courses, according to COA, will all take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in room 105 at City Hall on the following dates:

Oct. 26-27

April 25-26, 2024

Aug. 8-9, 2024

The certified pool technician courses will all take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Simms Municipal Building on the following dates:

March 28-29, 2024

May 16-17, 2024

June 20-21, 2024

July 18-19, 2024

Sept. 19-20, 2024

COA noted that there will be 40 free registrations available for each class and that those interested can call 806-378-9472 for more information on the courses.