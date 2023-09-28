AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that its Environmental Health Department will offer certified pool operator courses and certified pool technician courses for free this year and throughout 2024.
The certified pool operator courses, according to COA, will all take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in room 105 at City Hall on the following dates:
- Oct. 26-27
- April 25-26, 2024
- Aug. 8-9, 2024
The certified pool technician courses will all take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Simms Municipal Building on the following dates:
- March 28-29, 2024
- May 16-17, 2024
- June 20-21, 2024
- July 18-19, 2024
- Sept. 19-20, 2024
COA noted that there will be 40 free registrations available for each class and that those interested can call 806-378-9472 for more information on the courses.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.