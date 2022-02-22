AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo did a presentation on the Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project during the 2022 Water Conservation Symposium hosted by the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District at the Amarillo Civic Center.

According to the city, the AMI Project will modernize how Amarillo residents will use water by providing accurate daily water usage, unusual water usage such as leaks, and alert customers with an email or text alert.

“The AMI Project is a significant improvement in how the city provides water service to the community,” said COA Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman. “Customers will have timely, convenient and factual online access to their water use on a daily basis.”

The city said AMI will upgrade more than 70,000 water meters with a smart meter digital system. The project will cost $28.5 million and is funded with a zero-interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board which, according to the city, will save about $8 million.

Software integration for the project is scheduled to start in April with an estimated completion date for spring of 2024.