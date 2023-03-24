AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo released information regarding its upcoming Route 66 Water Tower Celebration scheduled for Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the Route 66 Water Tower Celebration is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Smitty’s, located at 3913 Sixth Ave.

This comes after groups throughout the area, including the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association, the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau, Center City and the Old Route 66 Association of Texas, teamed up to raise funds for the city to paint a Route 66 logo on the tower, according to previous reports on MyHighPlains.com.

“The water tower overlooks Route 66 in Amarillo, and what better way to celebrate Amarillo’s history with Route 66 than with an iconic logo that can be seen all around the entire area,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said in the release. “All visitors and residents of Amarillo will have to do is look up, and they will see the city’s history with the most famous road in America.”

Officials said in the release that the celebration is open to the public and will include music by Andy Chase, refreshments and Route 66-related giveaways.