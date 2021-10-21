City of Amarillo to host job fair for Solid Waste Department

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Amarillo Logo - USE

File Photo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced the search for new employees for the Solid Waste Department, with a job fair, according to a Facebook post by the City of Amarillo.

The job fair is set for Thursday, Oct. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and according to the city, interested individuals will have the opportunity to meet department leaders and apply for jobs that are a right fit for the person.

The fair will be located at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle Office, 3120 Eddy Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss