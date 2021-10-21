City of Amarillo to host job fair for Solid Waste Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced the search for new employees for the Solid Waste Department, with a job fair, according to a Facebook post by the City of Amarillo.

The job fair is set for Thursday, Oct. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and according to the city, interested individuals will have the opportunity to meet department leaders and apply for jobs that are a right fit for the person.

The fair will be located at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle Office, 3120 Eddy Street.