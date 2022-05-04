AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a groundbreaking for improvements to one of its parks at 12 p.m. Thursday.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, officials will be at Benton Park at 12 p.m. Thursday, located at the intersection of SE 16th Ave. and Vernon St., for the groundbreaking. Officials said Benton Park will be one of the first parks within the city to receive “a major infrastructure upgrade” from funds distributed to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Officials said the Benton Park Improvement Project is a $149,969.76 renovation funded by the ARPA funds. The release said this will include a new playground area, including a swing set and a merry-go-round, along with a resurfaced parking lot for the park.

“This project will significantly improve the amenities at Benton Park,” Michael Kashuba, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said in the release. “People coming to the park with children will enjoy the new playground, which will improve the overall atmosphere of the park. We are excited to get this project going for the Amarillo community.”

Officials expect the installation of new playground equipment at the park to begin early next week.