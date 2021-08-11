City of Amarillo to host free drive-thru dog vaccination clinics through August

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Department (AAMW) said it aims to make it easy to protect man’s best friend.

The Department has planned to provide free vaccines for dogs at the AAMW Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination clinic at different locations through the city for the next four weekends.

The schedule, according to AAMW:

Saturday, Aug. 14: City of Amarillo (COA) Central Library, 413 S.E. Fourth St. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21: COA East Library, 2232 E. 27th St. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28: COA Southwest Library, 6801 W. 45th St. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4: COA North Library, 1500 N.E. 24th St. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The vaccinations, said AAMW, will include the rabies vaccine and the DHPP vaccine. (DHPP is a canine vaccine that prevents distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and two types of adenovirus – hepatitis.)

“With the seriousness of the most recent parvo and distemper outbreaks, we have been able to team up with businesses and local vets to provide free canine vaccinations to the community,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “The ability to provide free vaccinations is a real win – not just for the animals but for the community as a whole.”

