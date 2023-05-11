AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo recently announced that its Environmental Health Department will soon have an opportunity for refugees from Myanmar (Burma) and Somalia to receive certified food handler licenses.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s Environmental Health Department will host a food safety program, providing free online certified food handler training in the Burmese and Somali languages. This training is funded through a grant from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The City of Amarillo is excited to be able to offer this unique training program,” COA Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel said in the release. “This is the first time the city has provided this particular service option in these languages. Amarillo has a large and diverse population which includes many languages. We are hopeful that the success of this training program leads to an expansion into even more languages and different training options.The more people we can serve and the more training that can be provided by eliminating language barriers benefits the entire Amarillo community.”

The release said that the food safety program is for those who are employed in the food industry, including restaurants, food banks, grocery stores and convenience stores. For more information, and to register, visit the city’s website.